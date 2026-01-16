Russian Airstrike On Kramatorsk Damages Three Apartment Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Today at 10:55, Kramatorsk was hit by an airstrike. Using FAB-250 bombs, Russian forces targeted an industrial site in one of the community's neighborhoods. Three apartment buildings and warehouse facilities were damaged," the report stated.

The city council added that there is currently no information about casualties.

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region overnight

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, as a result of Russian strikes on January 15, one resident of the Donetsk region was injured.

Photo: Kramatorsk City Council