Plant In Taganrog And Ammunition Depot In Prymorsk: General Staff Clarified Results Of Strikes On Enemy Targets

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 16, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an ammunition depot belonging to the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Prymorsk, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region). The strike hit its target. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.

In addition, the results of the strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russian Federation) have been clarified. Damage to the UAV final assembly shop, two production shops, and the administrative building of the enterprise has been confirmed.

The General Staff recalled that on January 13, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russian Federation) with Ukrainian-made missiles.

Ukrainian forces destroy facilities at Taganrogthat produced Molniya drones

“This facility carries out the full cycle of design, manufacture, and testing of Molniia strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the manufacture of components for Orion UAVs for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces,” the General Staff noted.

