Poland Ready To Hand Over Four Mig-29 Jets To Ukraine Ambassador Bodnar

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"As of today, four aircraft are ready for transfer. They have been inspected by the Ukrainian inspection team, and now a decision is being made regarding the timing, location, and procedure for the handover," Bodnar said.

He expressed hope that the transfer would take place in the first quarter of 2026.

"I think these MiGs will require some modernization, but that is a matter for the military. As a result, each side will receive what it needs, as the Ukrainian side intends to provide Poland with part of Ukraine's drone capabilities. This mechanism is proposed to ensure that the strengthening of defense capabilities is constructive for both sides," the ambassador explained.

Bodnar emphasized that a total of ten aircraft of this type are planned to be transferred.

"The timing of their transfer will depend on Poland's capacity to receive them, the readiness of these aircraft for immediate use, and our readiness to offer something in return. Of course, it should be taken into account that these are aircraft that have completed their service in Poland but can be used in combat conditions in Ukraine," the ambassador added.

Earlier, former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz told Ukrinform that the issue of transferring several Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine has been resolved, and technical consultations are ongoing regarding Ukraine providing Warsaw with certain UAV and missile technologies. According to him, these consultations will continue for several more weeks, with the aircraft transfer possibly taking place in February.