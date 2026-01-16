Almost All Parts Of Mariupol Left Without Electricity After Explosion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Mariupol. After the explosion, almost the entire city went out again. There is no power in nearby settlements around the city," Andriushchenko wrote.

Drone attack hits substations in Mariupol, leaving city without power and heat

Earlier, on January 16, he reported that explosions could be heard in the city.

"Mariupol. The Livoberezhnyi [district] has been exploding for half an hour," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, Russian invading forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding villages into their military logistics hub.