Almost All Parts Of Mariupol Left Without Electricity After Explosion

2026-01-16 03:14:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Mariupol. After the explosion, almost the entire city went out again. There is no power in nearby settlements around the city," Andriushchenko wrote.

Read also: Drone attack hits substations in Mariupol, leaving city without power and heat

Earlier, on January 16, he reported that explosions could be heard in the city.

"Mariupol. The Livoberezhnyi [district] has been exploding for half an hour," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, Russian invading forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding villages into their military logistics hub.

UkrinForm

