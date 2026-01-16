Zelensky, Kubrakov Discuss Emergency In Energy Sector
"I met with Oleksandr Kubrakov. [...] We discussed some aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, as well as prospects for our cooperation with partners to strengthen resilience and advance Ukraine's infrastructure development. There are measures we are preparing to implement," Zelensky wrote.Read also: PM Svyrydenko: 17 transformer substations in Kyiv powered up using generators
He stressed that it is important that everyone on Ukraine's team is ready to work together and as efficiently as possible to achieve shared results.
Kubrakov earlier served as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development. On May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution dismissing him from that post. On January 7, 2025, he was appointed an advisor to the minister of defense.
Photo: Zelenskiy/Official
