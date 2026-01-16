Zelensky, Lammy Discuss Energy Support Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During my meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, we discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on our energy infrastructure and ways to strengthen protection against them. We are grateful for the UK's decision to provide an energy support package for Ukraine right now, when it is most needed," the post reads.

Both parties also addressed the situation in diplomacy and sanctions policy against Russia. Zelensky briefed Lammy on the battlefield situation and Russian losses.

"We are also seeing Russia actively recruiting foreign nationals, including from Global South countries, into its criminal war. Greater coordination among partners is needed to prevent such cases," Zelensky said.

