Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President On Energy Sector Situation: Maximum Resources Being Used


2026-01-16 03:14:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in an evening video addres s, according to Ukrinform.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Deputy Prime Minister reported today on energy issues-on the emergency situation in various cities and communities due to Russian attacks and severe weather. Maximum resources are being deployed across the country. Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair crews, in public utilities, in energy companies, and it is necessary to continue this joint work at all levels of government and between the government and business, all institutions, and all services," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the president said that according to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing for new massive strikes against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President

UkrinForm

