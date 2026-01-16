President On Energy Sector Situation: Maximum Resources Being Used
The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Deputy Prime Minister reported today on energy issues-on the emergency situation in various cities and communities due to Russian attacks and severe weather. Maximum resources are being deployed across the country. Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair crews, in public utilities, in energy companies, and it is necessary to continue this joint work at all levels of government and between the government and business, all institutions, and all services," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky awards another 109 military personnel, 52 posthumousl
As reported by Ukrinform, the president said that according to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing for new massive strikes against Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
