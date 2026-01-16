Azerbaijan To Protect Public Sector Workers From Contract Termination After Retirement Age

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has amended its labor legislation to prevent the termination of employment contracts for workers at state budget–funded institutions upon reaching the statutory retirement age, Trend reports.

This provision is reflected in amendments to the Labor Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the revised Labor Code, when an employee's working term is formally extended by an employer's order, decision, or decree, that worker may not be dismissed on age-related grounds, nor transferred to a fixed-term employment contract for the extension period. The amendments specify that the employment of a 65-year-old worker at a state-funded institution may be extended for periods of up to one year at a time, with the total extension period not exceeding five years.

The law also introduces exceptions for specific professional groups. Employees of state-funded institutions who have rendered special services in the development of science, culture, healthcare, or education may have their employment extended beyond the one-year and five-year limits, based on a decision by the relevant executive authority.