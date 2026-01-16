A Mozambican Customer Came To Purchase The Machine After Being Introduced By Someone Who Had Bought The Equipment Before.

MENAFN - GetNews) The client intends to establish a smallbrick factory in Mozambique. Through a friend's recommendation, he came to purchase our machines. His friend, due to the high production demand, purchased an all automatic concrete brick making machinery production line. Because of the excellent machine operation and brick formation experience during use, his friend recommended us to him.

This client introduced his situation to me: Since it was the beginning of the brick production project, an easy-to-operate and low-investment concrete block making machine was needed.

We confirmed with the client the type of Bricks he wanted to produce and the daily brick output. We recommended the QTJ4-40semi-automatic Brick Making Machine, which has an output of around 3,000 bricks and can produce many types of bricks, including hollow bricks, pavement bricks, and curb stones. The smaller the size, the higher the brick output.

We have rich experience in the sizes and specifications of each country. The client can customize the brick type and brick size. After viewing the materials and operation videos of this machine, the client stated that this was exactly the cement brick machin he needed. Now the client has put the machine into use. The picture shows the fly ash brick making machin that the client is using after purchasing it from us.