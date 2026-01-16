UK Millennials And Gen Z Turn To AI For Wealth Management: AICC Powers The Next Wave Of Autonomous Finance Revolution

MENAFN - GetNews)Amid persistent economic pressures including rising living costs, stagnant wages, and mounting debt, a major new study reveals that UK Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly delegating their personal finance decisions to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This seismic behavioral shift marks the rise of "Autonomous Finance," where AI tools move beyond passive tracking to actively manage savings, prevent overdrafts, and optimize spending in real time.







The comprehensive research from fintech innovator Cleo AI, based on responses from 5,000 UK adults aged 28–40, highlights a generation that is ambitious yet financially constrained. Key findings include:



A widespread savings gap, where most respondents save far less than their targets due to systemic economic challenges rather than poor habits.

1 in 5 participants describing themselves as "curious" about AI money management tools, with an additional 12% expressing strong excitement.

37% admitting struggles with self-discipline, particularly impulse spending. 80% believing they could significantly improve their financial literacy through better tools.

The data also uncovers an intriguing age divide: Adults aged 28–34 report 15% higher satisfaction with their savings and save 33% more monthly than those aged 35–40, who face intensified pressures from mortgages, childcare, and legacy debt. Regionally, stark disparities persist-London residents average £431 in monthly savings, compared to just £185 in Newcastle-underscoring the need for AI solutions that adapt to local economic realities.

What drives this growing trust in algorithms? AI's unparalleled ability to deliver real-time discipline and proactive intervention. Unlike traditional advisors, AI operates continuously, calculating "safe-to-spend" amounts, automatically transferring funds to avoid fees ( 54% willingness), and managing entire bill schedules ( 52% readiness). A full 64% of respondents would trust AI to analyze and advise on their true disposable income.

"With limited funds and rising costs, many aren't mismanaging money-they simply lack enough to manage effectively. AI steps in as practical, everyday assistance," said Barney Hussey-Yeo, CEO and Founder of Cleo.

Despite the enthusiasm, trust remains a critical hurdle- 23% of respondents prefer starting with limited AI engagement (alerts and insights) before progressing to full autonomy. Successful platforms will adopt modular designs that build confidence incrementally.

As the UK-and the world-moves deeper into 2026, AI is evolving from a novelty into an essential financial co-pilot. Platforms powered by ecosystems like AICC are positioned to accelerate this transformation, turning economic uncertainty into opportunities for genuine wealth creation and financial empowerment.

