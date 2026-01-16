Jackson Earth Restoration & Research Center Launches Mission To Plant 100,000 Legacy Trees In Arizona Desert

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We would rather make a difference than excuses. Every tree we plant fights climate change while honoring someone who can no longer contribute themselves. Their essence will live on as growing witnesses in our forest." - Spokesperson, Jackson Earth Restoration & Research Center

In the high desert of Arizona, a forest is rising from grief, intention, and scientific precision. Jackson Earth Restoration & Research Center, a nonprofit founded by Travis Dean, has announced its mission to plant 100,000 trees across 160 acres of dedicated land in 2026, creating living memorials that honor loved ones while actively combating climate degradation.

The project was born from profound personal experience. Dean, who serves as Chairman, watched his friend Tanisha Washington lose her fifteen-year-old son Jelani to a rare cancer. The boy had dreamed of owning a farm and loved agriculture. At the same time, Dean's own son was diagnosed with stage four cancer and continues fighting today. From this shared heartbreak emerged a vision: transform grief into growth by planting legacy trees that would stand for generations.

Dean brings over two decades of scientific expertise to the project. A graduate of Ashford University with degrees in Anthropology and History, he spent years engineering LEO satellite systems and building predictive models for ground-zero disaster events, supporting first responders worldwide with data-driven precision. Now he applies that same rigorous methodology to ecological restoration.

The sanctuary sits on 160 acres of Arizona land purchased in July 2024. The organization is incorporated as a nonprofit in Florida, with its 501(c)(3) application currently under review by the IRS. The name honors Dean's K9 companion Jackson, a loyal presence throughout the project's development.

What distinguishes Jackson Earth from conventional tree-planting initiatives is its fusion of scientific method and meaningful remembrance. Trees are planted in Fibonacci patterns across three ridges, following mathematical principles found throughout nature. The organization has identified 28 tree species suited to the challenging USDA Zone 8b climate, selecting each for drought tolerance, ecological benefit, and long-term viability.

The research programs extend far beyond simple planting. Dean and his team conduct atmospheric water harvesting, hydrogen peroxide seed germination trials, ethylene gas treatments for enhanced hardiness, pollinator surveys tracking dwindling insect populations, and microclimate mapping using on-site weather stations. Soil testing and microbial regeneration efforts aim to rebuild the depleted topsoil that can take 500 to 1000 years to develop naturally.

Legacy trees offer families a meaningful alternative to traditional memorials. Whether honoring a beloved pet, a friend lost too soon, or a family member whose memory still stirs the heart, each planted tree becomes a living tribute. Special Gardens of Remembrance are dedicated specifically to children lost to cancer and violence, ensuring their names are whispered by leaves for centuries to come.

The board of directors brings diverse expertise to guide the mission. President Elizabeth Fleming, a helicopter pilot known by her call sign Bird, contributes her passion for wildlife protection. Treasurer Jessica Bernier offers over a decade of nonprofit accounting experience. Secretary Tiffany Goddard provides organizational clarity with her business background.

Dean emphasizes that the project welcomes participation at every level. Volunteers can join planting efforts, donors can fund specific trees or equipment needs, and supporters can simply spread the word. The organization maintains active presence on Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky, documenting the sanctuary's evolution transparently.

For those who understand the difference between weather and climate, the urgency is clear. Species are vanishing. Habitats are collapsing. Yet rather than engaging in endless debate, Jackson Earth chooses action. Each tree planted sequesters carbon, provides wildlife habitat, supports pollinators, and carries forward the memory of someone loved.

The vision extends beyond the current 160 acres. Future plans include workshops in syntropic agroforestry, permaculture, hydroponics, and wetland restoration. Technology programs covering 3D printing, robotics, and software development will engage the next generation in solving environmental challenges. Wellness retreats, hiking trails, and astronomy events will invite the broader community onto the healing land.

As Dean writes on the organization's website: this is not the time for debate. This is the time for hands in the soil, boots on the ground, and minds committed to restoration.

CONTACT: For more information, visit or connect on Instagram @jacksonearthrp, YouTube @JERPORG, or BlueSky bsky. Phone: +1.9045715547