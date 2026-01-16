Edison State Community College Celebrates First Cohort Of Bachelor Of Science In Nursing Graduates

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Edison State Community"Edison State Community College celebrated the graduation of its first Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohort during a special pinning ceremony in Piqua, Ohio. The RN-to-BSN completion program supports working nurses with flexible pathways to advance leadership and evidence-based practice skills, addressing regional healthcare workforce needs and reinforcing the college's role in student success, workforce development, and community health.

Piqua, Ohio - January 16, 2025 - Edison State Community College proudly announced the graduation of its first-ever cohort of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students, marking a significant milestone in the institution's commitment to advancing healthcare education in the region. The graduates were formally honored during a special pinning event held by the College.

The completion of this inaugural BSN cohort reflects Edison State's continued investment in academic pathways that support career advancement for working professionals and meet the growing demand for highly qualified nurses. The program was designed to provide registered nurses with a flexible and accessible opportunity to further their education while remaining active in the workforce.

College leadership, faculty, and staff recognized the graduates for their dedication, perseverance, and academic achievement. This accomplishment reinforces Edison State's role as a regional leader in nursing education and workforce development, supporting both student success and community health needs.

Services Provided by Edison State Community College

Edison State offers a range of academic and workforce-focused services designed to support student success, career advancement, and lifelong learning, including nursing education, transfer pathways, technical training, and community-based programs that respond to regional workforce needs.



The nursing programs, including the RN-to-BSN completion program in Piqua, are structured to support students at various stages of their careers, which allows registered nurses to build on their prior education while developing leadership, research, and evidence-based practice skills aligned with modern healthcare environments.



In addition to nursing education, the College provides associate degree and certificate programs that prepare students for immediate employment or seamless transfer to four-year institutions. These pathways are developed in collaboration with regional partners to ensure academic relevance and career readiness.



Edison State also delivers customized workforce development and professional training services for local employers and individuals. These programs focus on upskilling, reskilling, and continuing education to support economic growth and evolving industry demands across west-central Ohio.

Student support services play a central role in the College's mission, offering academic advising, tutoring, career services, and flexible learning options. These resources are designed to help students balance education with work and family responsibilities while progressing toward their goals.



About the College

Edison State Community College is a public community college serving west-central Ohio with a focus on accessible, affordable, and high-quality education. The institution is dedicated to student success, workforce development, and community engagement through innovative academic and training programs.