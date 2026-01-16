Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling Welcomes New Safety Manager

MENAFN - GetNews)



Cumming, GA - January 16, 2026 - Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling announces the addition of Mr. Tony to its team as the new Safety Manager. This step reflects the company's continued focus on maintaining strong safety standards across all daily operations and service areas.

Tony joins the organization with a clear mission: reinforcing safe work practices, supporting field crews, and ensuring that every process is properly aligned from start to finish. His role will strengthen internal procedures and help maintain consistency across all service routes.

“You're not just joining a team; you're joining a commitment. At Red Oak, safety isn't just a priority; it's how we operate every single day. We're excited to welcome Tony as the newest member of our Safety team, ensuring everything is dialed in from A to Z so our crews can work confidently and go home safe every time,” said the spokesperson of Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling.

Services Provided by Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling

Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling provides residential, commercial, and industrial waste solutions, including curbside collection, recycling services, roll-off containers, and scheduled waste programs. Customers rely on the company for dependable waste pickup in Atlanta, Cumming, and surrounding service areas.



Residential waste collection services are designed to support households with consistent schedules and reliable curbside pickup. From weekly trash removal to recycling options, Red Oak helps neighborhoods stay clean and organized while maintaining dependable service routes throughout the region.

For businesses, the company delivers customized commercial waste solutions that adapt to different operational needs. This includes front-load and rear-load containers, flexible pickup schedules, and dependable trash pickup in Gwinnett County, Cumming, and surrounding areas for offices, retail centers, and industrial facilities. Red Oak also offers roll-off container services for construction sites, renovations, and cleanouts. These containers are delivered and removed on schedule, helping projects stay organized while ensuring materials are managed efficiently and safely.

About the Company

Red Oak Sanitation & Recycling is a locally operated waste and recycling service provider serving residential and commercial customers across Georgia. The company is committed to operational reliability, safety-focused practices, and consistent service delivery that customers can depend on year-round.