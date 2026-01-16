Castlehaven Construction Announces Free Initial Consultation In Dunwoody And Greater Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews)



Castlehaven Construction announced a limited-time free 1-hour initial consultation for homeowners in Dunwoody and the greater Atlanta area. The offer allows residents to explore remodeling ideas, receive expert guidance, and plan projects at no cost. The company provides kitchen, bathroom, basement, home renovation, and outdoor living services, delivering custom designs, premium craftsmanship, and a smooth renovation experience from start to finish.

Dunwoody, GA - January 16, 2026 - Castlehaven Construction is excited to announce a FREE 1-hour initial consultation for homeowners looking to transform their living spaces with custom remodeling and renovation solutions. This limited-time offer gives local residents the opportunity to explore project ideas, ask questions, and gain expert guidance at no cost.

Whether you're dreaming of a modern kitchen upgrade, a beautiful bathroom transformation, a finished basement, or a custom outdoor living area, Castlehaven Construction helps turn ideas into functional, high-quality spaces. With a focus on detailed craftsmanship and premium finishes, the company works closely with each client to design upgrades that match their style, needs, and budget.

Homeowners in Dunwoody, GA, and the greater Atlanta area are invited to schedule their free consultation to learn how Castlehaven Construction can bring renovation visions to life. The consultation includes one-on-one planning support, professional recommendations, and a clear project direction for the next steps.

Services Provided by Castlehaven Construction

Castlehaven Construction offers expert home improvement services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, home renovations, outdoor living construction, and custom design-build remodeling. Serving families across Dunwoody, GA, the team delivers elegant designs, durable materials, and a smooth project experience from concept through completion.



Castlehaven Construction specializes in full-scale bathroom upgrades for clients searching for a trusted bathroom remodeling company in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Decatur, Buckhead, Brookhaven, and surrounding areas. From tile and vanity installations to complete layout redesigns, each project is tailored to meet the homeowner's comfort and style goals.

The company is also widely recognized for kitchen remodeling services, including cabinetry improvements, countertop upgrades, backsplash design, and open-concept renovations. Homeowners in Dunwoody and nearby communities rely on Castlehaven Construction for functional layouts that improve daily living while boosting long-term property value.

For families looking to expand usable living space, Castlehaven Construction provides basement remodeling and finishing services. These projects often include entertainment rooms, guest suites, home offices, storage upgrades, and custom flooring, giving homeowners the ability to maximize space without moving. In addition, the company designs and builds outdoor living spaces such as patios, covered decks, screened porches, and custom exterior features. These upgrades create a comfortable outdoor environment ideal for family gatherings, weekend relaxation, and year-round enjoyment.



About the Company

Castlehaven Construction is a Dunwoody, GA based remodeling and renovation company serving homeowners across Dunwoody and the greater Atlanta area. Known for custom designs, high-end products, and superior workmanship, the company focuses on creating spaces that combine beauty with practicality. Castlehaven Construction manages projects with clear communication, detailed planning, and consistent quality standards.