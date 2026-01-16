Hebei Rooaoo Introduces Customizable Natural Dark Smoke Oak Wood Slat Panel For Acoustic And Decorative Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd., the largest acoustic panel manufacturer in northern China, has announced the 2026 availability of its customizable natural dark smoke oak standard wood slat panel, a new solution developed to combine professional-grade sound absorption with contemporary decorative design for commercial and professional interiors.

The natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel reflects Hebei RooAoo's continued focus on providing functional, export-oriented acoustic materials for international markets. Designed to meet the performance expectations of contractors, architects, and building materials distributors across Europe and North America, the panel integrates acoustic control, fire safety performance, and modern interior aesthetics into a single modular system.







Designed for Commercial and Professional Interior Environments

The natural dark smoke oak standard wood slat panel is engineered for use in a wide range of commercial, institutional, and professional settings where both sound management and visual consistency are critical. Typical applications include offices, recording studios, streaming rooms, theaters, schools, gyms, conference spaces, and other environments that require controlled acoustics without compromising interior design standards.

As open-plan interiors, multimedia spaces, and flexible work environments continue to grow globally, the demand for materials that address noise control while maintaining a refined appearance has increased. Hebei RooAoo developed the natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel to meet this demand by offering a balance of acoustic performance and decorative appeal suitable for both new construction projects and interior renovation work.

Product Overview and Structural Specifications

The natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel is offered in a standard size of 3000mm × 600mm × 22mm, providing coverage suitable for large wall or ceiling installations while maintaining manageable dimensions for handling and installation. To accommodate diverse project requirements, Hebei RooAoo also offers customization options, allowing adjustments to dimensions, finishes, and configurations based on specific architectural or design needs.

Structurally, the panel features a layered composition that combines wood veneer, MDF slats, and a PET acoustic panel backing. This integrated structure allows the panel to function simultaneously as a sound-absorbing element and a decorative surface treatment. The natural dark smoke oak finish provides a warm, contemporary visual tone that aligns with modern commercial interior trends across global markets.

The panel has been designed with practicality in mind. Its construction supports DIY-friendly installation, enabling efficient on-site handling for professional contractors and installers while also reducing installation time and labor complexity on commercial projects.







Acoustic Performance and Sound Control Capabilities

At the core of the panel's acoustic functionality is its PET acoustic backing, which absorbs sound across a wide frequency range, with particularly effective performance between 500 and 4000 Hz. This frequency range is critical for managing human speech, ambient noise, and common sound disturbances in shared interior environments.

By reducing reverberation and background noise, the natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel helps improve speech clarity and overall acoustic comfort. These characteristics make the panel especially suitable for offices, studios, streaming rooms, and educational environments where controlled acoustics directly influence productivity, communication quality, and user experience.

Fire Safety and Environmental Performance

In addition to acoustic benefits, the natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel meets flame-retardant standards required for commercial interiors. When exposed to fire, the material forms a carbonized surface layer that limits oxygen flow and slows flame spread. This fire-resistant behavior enhances safety in public and high-occupancy environments such as theaters, schools, gyms, and commercial buildings.

The PET acoustic panels are manufactured using 100% polyester fiber, contributing to a safer and more environmentally responsible material profile. The polyester construction demonstrates resistance to harsh temperatures and varying environmental conditions, supporting stable performance over time in diverse interior applications.

Manufacturing Process and Quality Control

RooAoo's natural dark smoke oak wood slat panel is manufactured through a clearly defined grille production process designed to ensure consistency, durability, and high aesthetic standards.

Production begins with veneering, during which natural dark smoked oak wood veneer is precisely applied to MDF boards to achieve a uniform surface appearance. Once veneered, the MDF boards undergo cutting, where they are accurately cut into evenly sized wood slats.

The next stage is nailing, in which the wood slats are securely fastened onto the PET sound-absorbing panel using industrial fastening techniques to ensure structural stability and long-term performance. After assembly, the panels are thoroughly cleaned using high-pressure air guns to remove surface dust and production residue.

After cleaning, the assembled wood slat panels are sealed using a heat-shrink packaging machine. This process ensures the surface remains intact while meeting moisture and dust protection standards. Before packaging and shipment, each finished panel undergoes a final quality inspection to verify structural integrity, surface consistency, and manufacturing standards.

The final step is packaging, where each panel is carefully packaged to protect its surface and structural integrity during transportation.







Market Availability and International Distribution

The natural dark smoke oak standard wood slat panel is scheduled for market availability in 2026 and is specifically targeted toward contractors and building materials distributors in Europe and North America. The product is positioned to support a wide range of commercial construction and renovation projects that require acoustic enhancement, fire safety compliance, and modern interior design solutions.

By combining manufacturing capacity, export experience, and customizable production capabilities, Hebei RooAoo continues to strengthen its role as a reliable acoustic panel supplier for international markets.

About Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Xingtai City, Hebei Province, and operates a manufacturing facility covering more than 17,300 square meters. The company has specialized in acoustic panel exports for over 10 years and functions as an integrated manufacturer encompassing research and development, production, and sales for global markets.

Hebei RooAoo supplies acoustic solutions designed to meet the performance, safety, and aesthetic requirements of commercial interiors worldwide.