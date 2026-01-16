Hebei Rooaoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. To Participate In DOMOTEX Hannover 2026 At Booth 22-C07

Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its participation in DOMOTEX Hannover 2026, one of the world's leading international trade fairs for flooring, interior finishing, and surface solutions. The exhibition will take place from January 19 to January 22, 2026, in Germany, where the RooAoo Company will showcase its acoustic panel product range at Booth 22-C07, targeting professional buyers, distributors, designers, and project partners from the European and American markets.

During DOMOTEX Hannover 2026, Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. will present its core export products, including wood slat acoustic panels, PET acoustic panels, and felt pin boards. These products represent the company's primary acoustic panel solutions developed for international applications in residential, commercial, and architectural environments.

Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is recognized as the largest acoustic panel manufacturer in northern China. The company is headquartered in Xingtai City, Hebei Province, and operates a modern manufacturing facility covering more than 17,300 square meters. With over 10 years of export experience, RooAoo has established itself as a comprehensive acoustic panel manufacturer that integrates research and development, production, and sales, serving overseas markets with a consistent focus on product quality and manufacturing capability.

One of the highlighted products at the exhibition will be the wood slat acoustic panel. These panels feature a decorative wood slat surface combined with acoustic material on the back, allowing them to deliver both aesthetic appeal and sound absorption performance. According to the company, wood slat acoustic panels offer enhanced competitiveness compared to traditional wood panels by providing functional sound absorption while maintaining modern interior design flexibility. This combination makes them suitable for offices, commercial spaces, hospitality projects, and residential interiors.

In addition to wood slat panels, RooAoo will display its PET acoustic panel series, which is positioned as a practical acoustic solution for indoor environments. The PET acoustic panels showcased at DOMOTEX Hannover 2026 are non-toxic, formaldehyde-free and odorless, producing no harmful volatile emissions that could impact indoor air quality. These panels are designed to absorb medium- and high-frequency noise, contributing to quieter and more comfortable interior spaces.

The PET material used in RooAoo's acoustic panels is characterized by high impact resistance and good toughness, making the panels durable for long-term indoor use. The material structure also supports stability during normal temperature conditions, offering reliable performance across a range of interior applications.

RooAoo will also introduce its felt pin board products as part of its acoustic panel lineup. These products expand the company's offerings and provide functional solutions for workspaces, educational settings, and interior environments where sound control and surface utility are required.

DOMOTEX Hannover 2026 will be held in Germany from January 19 to January 22, 2026, bringing together global manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Throughout the exhibition, Hebei RooAoo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. will be located at Booth 22-C07, where visitors can learn more about the company's acoustic panel products and export capabilities.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit .