MENAFN - GetNews)



"Smarte Brille - Trends in der Augenoptik auf der opti München 2026 © Messe"The opti trade fair in Munich will once again mark the start of the optical industry's business year in 2026. The focus will be on technological developments, market trends, and strategic issues facing the industry. Messe will provide editorial coverage of the event, including analysis and interviews with leading companies, thereby providing guidance for specialist retailers, industry players, and decision-makers beyond the scope of the trade fair itself.

At the beginning of the year, the optical industry traditionally turns its attention to Munich. For years, opti has served as a key industry event for identifying technological developments, market trends, and strategic issues at an early stage. In 2026, the focus will be on the combination of innovation, economic reality, and practical feasibility. For manufacturers, specialist retailers, and service providers, exchange at this point in time is crucial not only for recognizing developments, but also for assessing them for the current year. This is precisely where Messe TV's journalistic coverage comes in, presenting current topics in a structured manner and bringing together voices from the industry.

opti 2026 as a professional start to the new industry year

opti 2026 once again sees itself as a compact start to the year for the optical industry. Solutions from the fields of eyeglass lenses, frames, contact lenses, measurement technology, workshop equipment, and digital services will be presented. The early date in the calendar makes the event particularly relevant for many market participants, as investment decisions, product range adjustments, and strategic planning are often based on the impressions gained here. The professional focus is less on staging and more on direct exchange, short distances, and condensed content-a format that is deliberately used by decision-makers.

Market movements and technological priorities in ophthalmic optics

The ophthalmic optics industry will find itself in a challenging environment in 2026. Technological innovations are advancing rapidly, while at the same time the demands on efficiency, consulting expertise, and cost-effectiveness are increasing. More precise measuring systems, new lens designs, lighter materials, and software-supported processes are changing both manufacturing and everyday consulting in specialist stores. At the same time, changing consumer habits, demographic developments, and a shortage of skilled workers are having an impact on the market. The industry is thus faced with the task of integrating innovation into existing structures in a meaningful way while clearly communicating the added value for end customers. Trade events such as this one provide a forum for open discussion of these areas of tension.

Reporting and analysis by Messe

A central component of the 2026 reporting is the journalistic analysis by Messe. The focus is on discussions with companies that represent different positions within the optical industry. Interviews with Zeiss, Uvex, EssilorLuxottica, and Hecht Contactlinsen provide in-depth insights into technological developments, market strategies, and future requirements. The aim is not to present content in isolation, but to highlight connections and contrast different perspectives. The editorial content is aimed at trade visitors, decision-makers, and industry observers who value reliable information and context. Beiträge zur Messse: opti

The following aspects, among others, are the focus of the content analysis:

Practical relevance of new technologies for specialist retailers and workshops

Changes in consulting, service, and customer approach

Strategic responses to economic and structural challenges



Organizer expertise and location quality

The content of the event is largely shaped by GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen. As an organizer, GHM has been pursuing the concept of clearly focused trade events with high utility value for exhibitors and visitors for many years. The focus is not on maximum size, but on technical depth, clarity, and relevant contacts. This philosophy is also reflected in the structure and orientation of opti.

The venue, Munich Trade Fair, offers the necessary conditions for this. Modern halls, professional processes, and good transport connections ensure efficient trade fair days and short distances. The location also creates reliable conditions for planning and implementation for media work and reporting.

Skilled workers, knowledge transfer, and securing the future

An increasingly important aspect for the optical industry is securing skilled workers and ensuring the continuous transfer of knowledge. Technical innovations only unfold their benefits if they can be understood and applied by qualified employees. Training, further education, and the exchange between experienced practitioners and young professionals are therefore becoming increasingly important. Events such as opti 2026 make an important contribution to this by pooling knowledge, providing guidance, and facilitating dialogue between different generations and market segments. This exchange is a decisive factor for the long-term stability of the industry.

Guidance for specialist retailers and industry

Augenoptik 2026 represents an industry in transition, repositioning itself between technological progress, economic conditions, and rising expectations. Messe's reporting helps to contextualize developments, make voices heard, and provide guidance beyond the trade fair period. Munich once again provides the perfect setting for this – as a meeting place for exchange, analysis, and professional assessment at the beginning of a decisive year.