“The Guard Of The Garden” Revives A Timeless Fairytale For Modern Young Readers

Jen FlackJen Flack's new children's book blends magic, moral lessons, and captivating imagery: exploring themes of safety, sacrifice, and growth.

New York, NY - January 16, 2026 - The Guard of the Garden, a new children's book by Jen Flack, was released this month, inviting young readers into a magical world filled with wonder, vivid imagery, and subtle life lessons. The story follows Havilah, a towering yet gentle maiden charged with protecting an emperor's enchanted garden, whose brilliance depends on a magical glass sundial.

When a well-meaning courtier convinces the emperor to build a shelter over the sundial, shielding it from danger but also from the sunlight it needs, the garden's magic begins to fade, and with it, Havilah's life force. As the garden slowly loses its vitality, readers are reminded that even well-intentioned choices can have unintended consequences.

“It's a story about unintended consequences,” Flack explained.“Safety isn't always found in walls; real strength often comes from openness and exposure. That's a lesson children and adults can take to heart.”

The Guard of the Garden blends rich visual storytelling with a fable-like moral arc. Readers are introduced to a flourishing landscape of rare birds, vibrant flowers, and gentle animals, only to witness its quiet unraveling. The decline is gradual, mirroring how important things can slip away unnoticed when overlooked. The story's balance of beauty, danger, and moral reflection encourages readers to consider their own choices and responsibilities.

Though written for children, the story doesn't shy away from profound themes. Havilah's ultimate fate marks the beginning of measured time, a moment remembered only by“a little bird,” adding a touch of whimsy to a story that is both magical and meaningful.

The Guard of the Garden is now available online and at select bookstores, offering a timeless story that can spark reflection for readers of all ages.

About the Author

Jen Flack writes children's stories that blend myth, moral lessons, and playful storytelling. The Guard of the Garden is her latest release.