Author Jen M. Flack Releases A Palinode Of Life, A Poetic Exploration Of Faith And Modern Life

Jen FlackThe new book invites readers to reflect on modern living, spiritual authenticity, and personal growth through poetic prose.

New York, NY - January 16, 2026 - Author Jen M. Flack has released A Palinode of Life, a literary work that explores the challenges of modern living and the pursuit of spiritual authenticity. Written in poetic prose, the book examines how life's fast pace impacts perception, faith, and personal growth, inviting readers to pause, reflect, and consider their own spiritual journeys and paths toward spiritual transformation.

“I wrote this book to encourage readers to slow down and engage with the deeper questions of life,” says Flack.“It's not about prescribing answers, but about opening space for reflection, grace, and understanding in the midst of our busy lives.”

A Palinode of Life blends elements of Christian living, literary nonfiction, and theological poetry. Rather than offering prescriptive guidance, the book explores themes of repentance, grace, and personal transformation through candid reflection on human habits and societal pressures. Flack's work raises questions relevant to a broad audience: How can we find freedom when bound by our routines? How do we navigate imperfection while staying spiritually aware?

The book is designed for readers interested in the intersection of spirituality and literary craft, providing a contemplative experience that challenges habitual patterns while offering insight into faith lived in real time.

About the Author

Jen M. Flack is a poet and author whose work spans reflective prose, fairytales, and spiritual meditations. Her writing explores the intersections of imagination, human experience, and faith, offering thoughtful engagement with questions about the meaning of existence.

Availability

A Palinode of Life is available now in print and digital formats through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

