“We All Have 24 Hours, But They Aren't All The Same”: Ashton Burrell's 24-Hour MLK Day Of Action In Highland Park

Highland Park, NJ - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of service, equity, and collective responsibility, community members will gather for a 24-Hour Day of Action themed“We All Have 24 Hours, But They Aren't All the Same.” The event will run continuously from 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 18, 2026 through 3:00 PM on Monday, January 19, 2026, offering reflection, action, education, and community care.

The Day of Action is designed to uplift Dr. King's call to look out for one another during challenging times, while recognizing that access, opportunity, and resources are not equally distributed. Through walking, dialogue, film, meditation, service, and community engagement, participants will stand in solidarity and demonstrate tangible support for one another.

The 24-hour schedule includes:

. 3:00–4:30 PM: Welcome Session

. 4:30–5:00 PM: Walk to School Track

. 5:00–8:00 PM: Community Track Walk (4 laps at your own pace, symbolizing“going the extra mile”)

. 8:00–10:00 PM: Community Dinner

. 10:00 PM–12:00 AM: Malcolm X Film Screening (Spike Lee version ) and Discussion

. 12:00–1:00 AM: Midnight Meditation

. 1:00–4:00 AM: Community Resources & Partner Speakers

. 4:00–5:00 AM: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Reading and Conversation

. 5:00–7:00 AM: Selma Film Screening

. 7:00–8:00 AM: Sunrise Meditation

. 8:00–10:00 AM: Breakfast

. 10:00 AM–1:00 PM: Town-Wide Clean-Up

. 1:00–3:00 PM: Closing Session

The event is organized by a longtime community advocate Ashton Burrell who has spent more than a decade working closely with individuals and families locally and internationally to make surrounding communities more inclusive. Through mentorship, advocacy, and direct support, Burrell's work has served more than 3,000 young people and their families across diverse socio-economic backgrounds, including youth, working-class families, individuals facing food insecurity, and citizens returning home after incarceration.

Burrell's work includes partnerships that provide professional clothing, food assistance, and essential home supplies for individuals reentering society populations that often intersect with Medicaid systems during critical periods of stabilization. In addition to community-based work, Burrell has served as a guest lecturer and master class facilitator at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Princeton University, and many other schools and universities. Burrell also participates in advisory and governance bodies, helping translate lived community experience into meaningful policy feedback.

“This Day of Action reflects the belief that service, reflection, and solidarity must happen together,” said the organizer.“Dr. King reminded us that injustice anywhere affects us all and this gathering is about showing up for each other in real, practical ways.”

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend for any portion of the 24 hours.