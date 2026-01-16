Greg Dupont, Founder Of Advocate Wealth Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Avoiding Unintended Consequences

Greg DuPont discusses avoiding unintended consequences

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Greg shared valuable insights into some common pitfalls that individuals face when planning for retirement. One major issue he highlighted is the misconception that personal income tax rates will be lower in retirement. This belief often leads people to heavily invest in 401(k) plans, only to face unexpected tax burdens later. Greg emphasized the importance of considering tax-free savings options and the potential benefits of paying taxes upfront.

In the world of financial planning, the distinction between advocating for clients versus promoting products is not only significant but crucial for fostering trust and ensuring clients achieve their financial goals. Greg DuPont highlights the inherent dangers of a financial landscape where decisions are often driven by products rather than objective guidance tailored to individual needs. This essay delves into the importance of prioritizing client advocacy in financial planning, the pitfalls of product-driven advice, and the essential elements of effective retirement planning.

At the core of effective financial planning is the understanding that each client has unique circumstances, aspirations, and concerns. DuPont emphasizes the need for financial advisors to move beyond merely presenting clients with plans that may be influenced by the products they offer. Instead, the focus should be on identifying and addressing the specific needs and desires of the client. This client-centric approach fosters a deeper understanding of what the client truly wants, rather than simply pushing a one-size-fits-all solution that may not align with their long-term goals.

One of the key takeaways from the podcast is the misconception surrounding the term“fiduciary.” Many consumers believe that asking an advisor if they are a fiduciary guarantees superior advice. However, Greg argues that this notion is misleading. While fiduciary status implies a legal obligation to act in the client's best interest, it does not necessarily equate to comprehensive, unbiased guidance. Advisors may still be influenced by the products they sell, which can compromise the integrity of the advice given. This highlights the importance of looking beyond labels and understanding the advisor's motivation and the processes they employ in creating financial plans.

The interview also sheds light on the common practice of advisors presenting plans that may inherently push certain products. This is particularly prevalent when the advisor's compensation structure is based on commissions rather than fees. Clients must be vigilant and discerning when evaluating the advice they receive. A genuine financial plan should not only reflect the advisor's expertise but also demonstrate a thorough understanding of the client's situation. DuPont points out that if a client feels uncomfortable or pressured during the planning process, it's a red flag indicating that the advisor may be prioritizing their own interests over those of the client.

For retirees, aligning income strategies with lifestyle aspirations is a critical component of effective retirement planning. As the podcast highlights, the ultimate goal is not merely to accumulate a specific financial number but to ensure that the income generated from that number supports the desired lifestyle. This requires a proactive and informed approach to financial decision-making, where the focus is on long-term implications, tax efficiencies, and risk management. By tailoring strategies to individual needs, retirees can create a roadmap for a secure and fulfilling retirement.

In conclusion, the essence of financial planning should be rooted in advocating for the client, not the products. By prioritizing the client's unique circumstances and fostering a relationship built on trust and transparency, financial advisors can provide the objective guidance necessary for effective decision-making. As highlighted in the podcast, this approach not only empowers clients but also leads to a more resilient and enjoyable retirement experience. Ultimately, the goal of financial planning should be to support clients in achieving their aspirations, ensuring that their financial decisions align with their lifestyle choices and long-term objectives.

Greg shared:“We thought we were doing the right thing, we're putting our money in, we're getting a tax break now, and we're now waking up and saying, holy moly, this is a completely different picture than I thought I was going to be looking at.”

Video Link:

About Greg DuPont

Greg DuPont is an estate planning attorney, comprehensive financial advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping families protect what matters most-while making confident, informed decisions about their future.

As the founder of DuPont Law Group and a leader behind The Wealth Solutions Network and Advocate Wealth Solutions, Greg works with individuals and families who want more than documents or disconnected financial advice. His work focuses on clarity, protection, and long-term stewardship-helping clients reduce financial loss, avoid unnecessary conflict, and align their wealth with the lives they actually want to live.

Greg is known for taking complex legal and financial topics and translating them into clear, practical guidance. His approach is intentionally different: instead of selling products or pushing pre-packaged solutions, he leads with education, diagnosis, and trust. Clients often describe him as calm, strategic, and deeply invested in helping them think clearly before acting.

Over the course of his career, Greg has advised thousands of families on estate planning, wealth protection, retirement strategy, and legacy design. His work emphasizes proactive planning-addressing risks before they become crises-and helping clients make decisions today that still make sense decades from now.

At the center of Greg's philosophy is a simple belief: good planning isn't about money-it's about people, responsibility, and peace of mind. Whether working with young families, business owners, or retirees, his goal is the same: to replace uncertainty with confidence and help families move forward with intention.

Greg lives and works by a mission to impact one million families by protecting legacies, reducing avoidable financial loss, and elevating the way people experience planning. When he's not working with clients or building new initiatives, he is focused on teaching, mentoring advisors, and creating systems that make high-quality planning more accessible and human.

Learn more:

Recent News & Interviews:



Greg DuPont discussed Coordinating Financial Tax and Estate Decisions

Greg DuPont discussed How to get to and Through Retirement Achieving Peace of Mind in Retirement



The information provided by Greg DuPont is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Nothing discussed should be relied upon as a substitute for individualized advice from qualified legal, tax, or financial professionals. All planning strategies and concepts are general in nature and may not be suitable for every individual or situation. Any references to financial strategies, investments, or planning concepts are not intended as a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any securities or financial products. Advisory services are offered only pursuant to an advisory agreement and where permitted by law. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in this content does not create an attorney-client or advisor-client relationship. Outcomes depend on individual circumstances, applicable laws, and market conditions, which are subject to change.