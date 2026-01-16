Saudi Cultural Delegation Visits Chinese Digital Visualization Firm To Explore Cultural Tourism Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews)A Chinese digital visualization technology company hosted a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia today. The visit aimed to explore the application of cutting-edge digital technologies in cultural heritage presentation and tourism development.







The delegation, comprising members from the Heritage Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Royal Commission for Makkah, visited the Shenzhen headquarters of SILKROAD Visual. The two sides exchanged views on digital innovation for cultural tourism projects.







The meeting follows a strategic cooperation agreement signed between SILKROAD Visual and the Saudi enterprise Jizaal in September last year. Market observers suggest this reflects Saudi Arabia's interest in China's experience and technology within the digital cultural tourism sector, as part of its efforts to diversify the economy under "Vision 2030."

According to the company, the delegation's primary purpose is to study the development models of China's cultural tourism industry, particularly in the area of technology integration. SILKROAD Visual presented case studies of its work merging culture and technology to the delegation.







During a thematic discussion, both parties explored potential pathways to utilize technologies like immersive experiences and digital twins to revitalize cultural heritage. The Saudi delegation toured several Shenzhen projects involving SILKROAD Visual, including the Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum and the Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square.







Following the Shenzhen agenda, the delegation plans to travel to Beijing to visit a series of cultural institutions, including the Forbidden City and the National Museum of China, they will conduct extensive research on a series of China's national-level cultural landmarks where SILKROAD Visual has contributed to the design, such as the Forbidden City, the National Museum of China, and the Chinese Archaeological Museum, to comprehensively absorb China's cultural tourism expertise.

The visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in cultural and creative industries. SILKROAD Visual expressed anticipation for exploring future collaboration opportunities with Saudi partners in the digital cultural tourism field.

About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd.

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

For more information, visit Silkroad Visual's website ( )