403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Participates In 9Th Qatari Maritime Exhibition DIMDEX 2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's naval craft Garoh is heading to Qatar on Friday to participate in the 9th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).
In a press statement, the General Staff of the Army said that Kuwait's participation comes from an effort of supporting regional cooperation, developing naval capabilities, and keeping up with latest modern technologies. (end)
hmd
In a press statement, the General Staff of the Army said that Kuwait's participation comes from an effort of supporting regional cooperation, developing naval capabilities, and keeping up with latest modern technologies. (end)
hmd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment