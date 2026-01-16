403
Nat'l Committee: Forming Fund At World Bank For Gaza Rebuilding
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The head of 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee managing Gaza Dr. Ali Shaath affirmed on Friday that a fund would be established at the World Bank to provide financial support to rebuild the Strip and provide relief to its people.
In remarks to Cairo News Channel, Shaath said the decision on forming the committee had a key impact on Palestinian people who are in dire need of help.
The step was taken in line with the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2803 and US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan as well as Palestinian national consensus.
This support is a main pillar to help Palestinian people get out of this current crisis and restore hope and dignity to them, he added.
The committee immediately begins its work from Cairo until its activities move to Gaza soon, he stated.
All the committee's efforts will be for serving Palestinian people, mainly women, children, patients and the vulnerable society, after a long-standing siege and suffering, he noted.
The committee was granted principled financial support from donor countries which set a two-year budget to achieve its missions, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, he said.
"We basically depend on the approved Arab-Islamic plan which sets clear frameworks in the areas of relief, infrastructure and housing," Shaath elaborated.
More than 85 percent of Gaza housing units have been completely destroyed due to the war over two years, he stated.
The committee will initially import 200,000 pre-manufactured relief housing units into the Strip, he said.
Shaath noted that supporting countries would provide the committee with full assistance to manage the Gaza Strip and rebuild it.
He pointed out that this process will require billions of dollars to implement. (end) asm
