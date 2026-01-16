Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab League Chief Welcomes Formation Of Technocrat Committee To Manage Gaza

Arab League Chief Welcomes Formation Of Technocrat Committee To Manage Gaza


2026-01-16 03:05:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Friday the formation of the Palestinian technocrat committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr. Ali Shatha, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and other mediators in this regard.
Aboul-Gheit also expressed his wishes for the committee members to succeed in their highly important mission in serving the Palestinian people under these difficult circumstances, while condemning the Israeli occupation's prevention of the committee chairman from leaving the West Bank.
He emphasized that the committee represents an important step on the path to implementing the second phase of US President Donlad Trump's peace plan.
Aboul-Gheit called on the international community, especially the United States to work diligently to remove obstacles towards peace and reconstruction in Gaza, including confronting the continuous delays by the occupation to the second phase preparations, at the forefront of which is their withdrawal from more areas in Gaza and ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid.
US Special Envoy for Peace Operations Steve Witkoff announced last Wednesday the launch of the Gaza Strip peace plan's second phase. (end)
ams


MENAFN16012026000071011013ID1110608948



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search