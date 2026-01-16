403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Chief Welcomes Formation Of Technocrat Committee To Manage Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Friday the formation of the Palestinian technocrat committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr. Ali Shatha, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and other mediators in this regard.
Aboul-Gheit also expressed his wishes for the committee members to succeed in their highly important mission in serving the Palestinian people under these difficult circumstances, while condemning the Israeli occupation's prevention of the committee chairman from leaving the West Bank.
He emphasized that the committee represents an important step on the path to implementing the second phase of US President Donlad Trump's peace plan.
Aboul-Gheit called on the international community, especially the United States to work diligently to remove obstacles towards peace and reconstruction in Gaza, including confronting the continuous delays by the occupation to the second phase preparations, at the forefront of which is their withdrawal from more areas in Gaza and ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid.
US Special Envoy for Peace Operations Steve Witkoff announced last Wednesday the launch of the Gaza Strip peace plan's second phase. (end)
ams
Aboul-Gheit also expressed his wishes for the committee members to succeed in their highly important mission in serving the Palestinian people under these difficult circumstances, while condemning the Israeli occupation's prevention of the committee chairman from leaving the West Bank.
He emphasized that the committee represents an important step on the path to implementing the second phase of US President Donlad Trump's peace plan.
Aboul-Gheit called on the international community, especially the United States to work diligently to remove obstacles towards peace and reconstruction in Gaza, including confronting the continuous delays by the occupation to the second phase preparations, at the forefront of which is their withdrawal from more areas in Gaza and ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid.
US Special Envoy for Peace Operations Steve Witkoff announced last Wednesday the launch of the Gaza Strip peace plan's second phase. (end)
ams
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment