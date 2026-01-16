403
Kuwait's Amb. Discusses Cooperation With Iraqi Parliament Speaker
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Al-Zaman discussed on Friday with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat Al-Halbousi ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.
Ambassador Zaman told KUNA that he congratulated Al-Halbousi on his new position as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, wishing him further success in his duties.
The meeting featured discussions on various issues of mutual concern to both countries. (end)
