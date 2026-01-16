403
India, ASEAN Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Cooperation In Digital Domain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- India and ASEAN countries on Friday reaffirmed shared commitment to deepening cooperation in the digital domain.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Communications said that during the 6th ASEAN-India Digital Ministers' Meeting held virtually reaffirmed the shared commitment of ASEAN member states and India to strengthening regional digital cooperation, with a focus on digital inclusion and integration.
The meeting co-chaired by Secretary at the Department of Telecommunications of India Amit Agrawal and Minister of Science and Technology of Viet Nam Nguyen Manh Hung acknowledged the adoption of the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Lao.
It was aimed at strengthening cooperation on digital public infrastructure, financial technology, cybersecurity, AI, capacity building and knowledge sharing, and sustainable financing and investment.
The meeting noted the progress made in implementing the cooperation activities in the ASEAN-India 2025 Digital Work Plan through capacity-building programs. It also welcomed operationalization of a special 'ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future'.
The meeting was attended by telecom and digital ministers from 11 ASEAN member states including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Viet Nam.
Australia, Canada, China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the UK, and the US also took part in the meeting as ASEAN's Dialogue Partners. (end)
