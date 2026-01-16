403
Indian Authorities Impose Strict Actions To Curb Severe Air Pollution In Delhi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities on Friday imposed strict actions including banning of construction and demolition as the Air Quality Index showed air quality in Delhi and the adjoining areas falling into very poor category.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan invoked all actions envisaged under Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan for 'Severe' Air Quality.
The AQI of Delhi showed a rising trend and was recorded at 354 at 4:00 PM Friday, falling in the 'very poor category and forecasts of weather and meteorological conditions indicate that Delhi's average AQI is likely to breach the 400 mark in the coming days.
The 9-point action plan under the stage-III of the extant GRAC include banning construction and demolition activities.
Earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works, piling works, all demolition works, laying of sewer line, water line, drainage and electric cabling, brick works, welding and gas-cutting operations, painting and polishing, cement, plaster, cutting and fixing of tiles road construction activities are banned now in Delhi and National Capital Region.
The action plan also banned operations of stone crushers, all mining activities, and imposed strict restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs.
Schools in the areas were advised to conduct in Hybrid mode while allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.
The move came as the average Air Quality Index recorded 354 at 4:00 PM Local Time. Any reading above 400 in a maximum 500 scale is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.
Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality.
The intense air pollution in Indian capital is attributed to crackers, industrial and vehicular pollution, construction related pollution and burning of stubbles in neighbouring states. (end)
atk
atk
