Amb. Al-Khaled Hails Kuwait's Participation In Green Week Expo. In Berlin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled has underlined the significance of partaking in the "Green Week" agricultural exhibition kicked off in Berlin on Friday and will last until January 25.
Kuwait's participation in the exhibition for the second year in a row stressed the state's much attention to the issues of food security, Al-Khaled told KUNA in a statement on Friday.
Partaking in this session is paramount as it witnesses the presence of Kuwait's Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources in the global forum for agriculture and food, she noted.
The exhibition is a key platform to highlight innovative solutions in agriculture through displaying creative models based on AI and modern technology, in a manner that contributes to backing Kuwait's directives in strengthening its food security, in accordance with Kuwait 2035 Vision, she affirmed.
Deputy director general for administrative and financial affairs Abeer Al-Jassar represented the authority at the exhibition featuring about 80 agriculture ministers across the globe. (end)
