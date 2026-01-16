Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP Partner Jodi Warren To Speak At 2026 Nonprofit Boardcon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP (CBMS) is pleased to announce that Jodi Warren, Partner in the firm's Not-for-Profit & Religious Organizations and Real Estate practice groups, will serve as a panelist at Nonprofit BoardCon 2026, hosted by New York Nonprofit Media.

The conference will take place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.

Ms. Warren will participate in the panel titled“Financial & Real Estate Essentials for Staff and Board,” where she will discuss how nonprofits can leverage real estate and related financial resources to further their missions. The panel will explore ways organizations can maximize the value of existing and underutilized properties, evaluate acquisition or disposition opportunities, plan for facilities that support program growth, and manage property-related risk and compliance. Discussion will also address the financial considerations that support sound real estate decision-making, with an emphasis on effective collaboration between nonprofit staff and board members to drive long-term impact and sustainability.

With extensive experience advising nonprofit and religious organizations on complex real estate transactions and corporate governance matters, Ms. Warren brings a mission-driven, real-world perspective to the discussion. Her work routinely involves guiding organizations through statutory approval processes, governance compliance, and strategic property decisions that directly impact organizational stability and growth.

“Strong financial oversight and informed real estate decision-making are critical to protecting a nonprofit's mission,” said Warren.“Boards and staff must work together with clarity and confidence to ensure sustainability, especially in times of uncertainty.”

Nonprofit BoardCon 2026 will convene executive leaders, board members, and professional advisors from across New York to explore best practices in governance, collaboration, and organizational effectiveness.

For more information about Nonprofit BoardCon 2026 or to register, visit nynmedia.