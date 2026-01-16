A Shocking Exposé Of The Rich And Powerful's Web Of Deceit In A Small Town

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of WHEN MONEY AND POWER DO NOT BUY CLASS OR INTEGRITY

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest nonfiction release from Palmetto Publishing proves that no one truly knows what goes on behind the closed doors of private clubs in America.

Set in the elite social circles of River City's Wellington Heights Social Club, Alexander Benjamin Hart recounts his real-life experience as a CEO who blew the whistle on fraud, discrimination, oppression and unethical practices within a revered nonprofit and private club.

“It's a courageous story of truth, betrayal, and moral reckoning that will resonate with readers who value justice and transparency,” said the author.

Bursting with twists and shocking reveals, When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity carries a bold tone that shakes the foundations of its subjects' unchecked greed. Focused on both the whistleblowing moments and the deeper-seeded issues of systemic corruption and racial discrimination, this book provides a unique introspective dynamic with tense narratives and a defiant voice. Be sure to check out the book's trailer as well:

More than anything, When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity demonstrates how the indelible traits of a leader cannot be purchased-only earned with Integrity, hard work, truth, and transparency.

When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity is available for purchase online at Amazon and Text>Barnes and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

About the Author:

Alexander Benjamin Hart, author of When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity, is a distinguished executive and scholar-practitioner with a wealth of experience in nonprofit governance and leadership ethics. As the former CEO of the Wellington Club, Hart has dedicated his career to promoting ethical leadership and organizational accountability in complex environments. His contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including CEO of the Year in Nonprofit Leadership. With an honorary professional doctorate and advanced credentials in nonprofit governance, Hart emphasizes the importance of character over status, reflecting his commitment to transparency and principled stewardship in leadership.

About the Book:

Title: When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity: A Tell-All Book of the Rich, Famous and Corrupt from a Small Town

Author: Alexander Benjamin Hart

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication date: November 18, 2025

ISBN-13:

Hardcover: 9798318811784

Paperback: 9798318811791

eBook: 9798318811807

Media Contact: Katarina Betterton, Palmetto Publishing,...

Available for interviews: Alexander Benjamin Hart, Author

Related Images

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at