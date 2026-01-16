Reebok Work And Volcom Tactical Head To SHOT Show 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Warson Brands will preview its latest tactical offerings at SHOT Show 2026, taking place January 20-23 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #13654 for an exclusive first look at new tactical footwear from Reebok Work and Volcom Tactical.

A key highlight at the booth will be the Reebok FuelFlex Tactical series, engineered to retain its shape over long distances while reducing weight and returning energy with every step. Paired with an aggressively flexible, slip-resistant outsole, FuelFlex Tactical is built to move naturally while maintaining traction and stability in demanding environments.

Select versions of the Reebok FuelFlex Tactical also feature the BOA® Fit System, delivering a micro-adjustable, precision fit engineered to perform in the toughest conditions.



Alongside Reebok Work, Warson Brands will showcase Volcom Tactical footwear, inspired by Volcom's action-sports legacy. Built to perform across dynamic environments, from urban settings to tactical missions, the collection blends rugged construction with a lightweight, athletic feel.



In addition to the product showcases, attendees can take part in an interactive Spin-to-Win experience at the booth, celebrating Warson Brands' latest BOA® collaboration. Registered participants will have the chance to win exclusive discounts, swag, and even free boots.



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group authentic). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit...fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at .

About Volcom Quality Work Shoes

Volcom Quality Work Shoes is a category of Volcom, a brand of Authentic Brands Group authentic). Volcom Work Shoes bring Volcom's creative courage to the jobsite. Built for the persistent who are true to their craft, these quality work shoes combine job-ready protection, durability, and all-day comfort. Designed for those who turn obstacles into opportunities and refuse to stand still. Learn more at .

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .