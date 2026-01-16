'UAE Is Guiding Star': Awqaf Forum Highlights How Nation Became Beacon Of Safety

In a spiritual and intellectual atmosphere inspired by the occasion of Al Isra wal Miraj , the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) organised the second season of the “ Wal-Najm Forum” under the theme “ Mawaqiʿ Al-Nujum: Values and Sciences” in Al Ain. The forum aimed to reaffirm the role of the Emirati family in instilling values and preserving national identity, while nurturing generations that combine faith with knowledge.

In his address, Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said that under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country has successfully established a national model that balances strong values with openness to science and knowledge.

“In this era, determination is renewed, and the UAE has become a beacon of safety and an enduring human value that places dignity at the heart of development,” Al Darei said.

He also reflected on the symbolism behind the forum's title, explaining that the concept of the“star” in Islamic thought goes beyond its physical presence in the sky to represent meaning, guidance, and higher values.

“The star is one of God's creations, and the Almighty swore by its position in the Qur'an, 'By the positions of the stars,' making it a symbol of elevation and guidance rather than fleeting brilliance,” he added.

Building on this symbolism, Al Darei likened the UAE to a guiding star that inspires others and extends goodness to humanity with sincerity and clarity. He noted that the forum serves as a bridge between generations, reconnecting families with their spiritual and national values.

The forum also featured a panel discussion titled“Mawaqiʿ Al-Nujum: Values and Sciences,” which examined the Emirati family's role as the primary guardian of values and identity, and highlighted the importance of integration between the family and the education system in preparing students for the future without compromising their core principles.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, spoke about the country's development journey, emphasising that progress has always gone hand in hand with authenticity.

“Our leaders were recognised for their ethics before their achievements and for their values before their policies. True education is not limited to knowledge alone, but includes nurturing character from within,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, explained that the inclusion of future-focused subjects such as artificial intelligence and programming in school curricula aims to equip students with modern skills while safeguarding national identity.

“Technology is a tool, and our true value lies in how we use it. This requires a strong and effective partnership between schools and families,” Al Amiri said.

The forum concluded with the honouring of winners of the “Hafeet Religious Talents Competition,” organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. The competition seeks to discover and develop national talents in the fields of adhan, oratory, and religious guidance.

The first season of the competition attracted 705 participants from 450 educational and rehabilitation institutions, including 26 participants of determination, and recorded engagement from more than 11,000 voters during the public voting phase.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Ruler's Court and the Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region, along with several ministers, senior officials, and leading figures from intellectual and educational sectors.