Etihad Delays, Cancels Flights From UAE To Pakistan Due To Adverse Weather

Etihad Airways has cancelled a bunch of flight from the UAE to Pakistan over January 16 and 17, owing to poor weather conditions in the Asian country.

The airline informed that Etihad Airways flight EY284 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) on January 16, and flight EY285 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi on January 17 have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The same flight was delayed on January 15 due to adverse weather conditions at Lahore, a notice on the airline's website said. Subsequently, the return flight EY285 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi on January 16 was also delayed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements," Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier said.

"If you are booked on one of these flights, please check your contact details are up to date by visiting etihad/contactme. This will ensure we can update you via SMS or email with the latest information. If you have a question, we're here to help. Visit Contact us - Etihad Airways for our local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts," the notice said.

"The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for the inconvenience to your travel plans."