Dubai Police Issue Strong Warning Against Viral Skull-Breaking, Choking Challenges

Dubai Police on Friday issued a strong warning to parents and teenagers about“the growing spread of so-called deadly challenges on social media platforms, which pose a serious threat to lives.”

The so-called trends involve skull breaking, choking, breath holding, and other reckless practices that can lead to severe injuries or death, authorities said in a short video clip, adding,“These challenges often attract teenagers seeking excitement or online attention, without fully understanding the serious consequences.”

Recommended For You Pakistan hopes immigrant visas will resume soon as US announces suspension UAE: NMC Healthcare eyes acquisitions, rebranding as hospital crosses 50 years

“Similar challenges in other countries have already resulted in critical injuries and fatalities,” Dubai Police noted as they called on the public to report any dangerous or inappropriate behaviour by calling 901 or through the 'Police Eye' service available on the Dubai Police smart app.

“Families are urged to speak openly with their children about the dangers of imitating harmful content shared on social media and to help them resist peer pressure or the desire for online popularity,” Dubai Police reiterated.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier warnings

This is not the first time authorities called on parents to be mindful of their children's consumption of online media.

Back in 2020, the UAE Ministry of Education warned students against playing a dangerous online prank that went viral on social media platform TikTok involving tricking an unsuspecting friend or acquaintance into jumping in the air for a video. While airborne, the victim's legs were yanked from under him, making the person fall back flat on the ground.

The challenge more than five years ago reportedly injured numerous teenagers across the world. There was another challenge involving youngsters eating laundry detergent and daring others to do the same.