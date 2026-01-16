Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Van To Go Off Road, Crash Into Traffic Sign In Sharjah

Not staying alert while driving can often lead to unfortunate accidents. One such incident has been by the Sharjah Police, who shared a video of a van going off road as the driver fails to pay attention, skipping over dividers and crashing into a traffic sign on the opposite side.

The police issued a warning with the video, saying that distraction from the road while driving reduces attention, increases the risk of accidents, and puts both the driver and other road users in danger.

Recommended For You Pakistan hopes immigrant visas will resume soon as US announces suspension UAE: NMC Healthcare eyes acquisitions, rebranding as hospital crosses 50 years

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this month, Sharjah Police's prompt action helped save a motorist from an impending accident. The driver lost control of the car due to a malfunction in the cruise control system.

The vehicle was traveling at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, from Ahmed Bin Hadid Roundabout toward Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Within a few minutes, the traffic patrol succeeded in stopping the vehicle without recording any injuries or damages.