UN Stresses Urgent Need For Aid To Sudanese Refugees

Khartoum: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, stressed Friday the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and protection for Sudanese refugees fleeing the war.

In a statement, the UN official described the situation in Sudan as a "massive humanitarian catastrophe," reiterating the UNHCR's commitment to supporting refugees and their host communities, alongside the government.

He also commended the communities that have welcomed refugees despite economic hardship and environmental pressures, noting the dire need for assistance among the population of eastern Chad.

He explained that the aid provided falls far short of the minimum required due to a lack of funding, stating, "Chad bears the responsibility of hosting these refugees, but other countries must join forces to support it; it cannot be left to shoulder this responsibility alone."

The UNHCR announced that, since April 2023, more than 900,000 Sudanese refugees have arrived in eastern Chad, with new numbers arriving daily due to the catastrophic conditions in the country, which have caused the largest displacement crisis in the year with more than 12 million displaced people, including more than 4.3 million refugees throughout the region.