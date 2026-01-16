Trump Turns Venezuelan Oil Into Political Weapon

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Venezuelan oil supply is becoming“politically elastic” with volumes now dependent on US electoral and foreign-policy dynamics, adding a new layer of volatility, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The warning from Nigel Green comes as the first US-authorized sale of Venezuelan crude was to a company whose senior oil trader donated to Donald Trump's re-election campaign and attended a White House meeting with the president last week.

Venezuelan oil policy now sits squarely within the US administration.

John Addison, a senior trader at Vitol who has given about $6mn to political action committees backing Trump's re-election effort, played a central role in securing his company's $250mn deal for Venezuelan crude.

The transaction triggered the president's controversial plan to release up to 50mn barrels of Venezuelan oil onto the market.

Nigel Green says:

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, yet production remains far below potential after years of underinvestment and sanctions.

Recent policy shifts allow oil to move again, but under conditions shaped by US political priorities rather than long-term sector strategy.

Venezuelan crude is heavy and sour, suited to specific refinery configurations, particularly along the US Gulf Coast.

When supply becomes contingent on politics, refiners face planning risk that goes well beyond price swings. A single policy shift can force rapid changes in crude slates, raise procurement costs, and squeeze margins across fuels and petrochemical feedstocks.

Nigel Green continues:

The consequences extend well beyond energy desks. Higher and more erratic oil prices tighten financial conditions for importing nations, worsen trade balances, and place pressure on currencies. In emerging markets, that combination lifts risk premia and reduces capital flows at the margin.

Shipping and insurance add another transmission channel. Politically sensitive trade routes and rapidly changing counterparties can drive sudden moves in freight and cover costs, pushing delivered crude prices higher even when headline supply appears adequate.

Nigel Green concludes:

