Celestion Brings Cutting-Edge Music Technology To Transform Hong Kong's Modern Listening Experience

Founded in 1924 in Hampton Wick, England, Celestion has spent over a century perfecting sound, from inventing the world's first cone loudspeaker to pioneering advancements in professional loudspeakers and compression drivers. Today, Celestion products are trusted in professional studios, concert venues and home audio systems worldwide, setting the gold standard for audio fidelity and acoustic performance.

Home + Entertainer = Hometainer, offering portable live-house sound for city living

Hometainer is not just a speaker, it is the beating heart of home entertainment. This portable system moves effortlessly from living room to bedroom, rooftop, clubhouse or studio. Whether it is karaoke with friends, family music time, gaming, yoga sessions or solo performances, Hometainer transforms any space into an immersive music zone.

The Hometainer 6 and Hometainer 8m models deliver powerful, full-bodied sound tailored for diverse scenarios with different power outputs. Both offer multiple inputs that allow you to play from different sources simultaneously. With up to 3.5 hours of playtime on a detachable Li-ion battery, extendable with extra power packs, it brings premium sound from flats to rooftops to weekend getaways, ensuring uninterrupted playtime wherever you go.

Karaoke, instruments and parties in one system

Hometainer is built for Hong Kong's love of karaoke and live music, with features similar to professional systems. Key features include:

- Karaoke sound engine with built-in echo, reverb, key (pitch) control, vocal remover and automatic feedback eliminator for clear, powerful vocals.

- Multiple inputs supporting microphones, musical instruments and line-in so users can plug in acoustic guitar, keyboards or electronic drum kits for solo practice or jamming with friends.

- Stereo pairing, which connects two Hometainer 6, two Hometainer 8m, or a combination of Hometainer 8m and 8p (a stereo extension speaker with USB-C connection) to create a wider, true stereo soundstage, ideal for karaoke duets, family parties or larger gatherings.

Perfect for music lovers who refuse to compromise, the Hometainer Remote App unlocks deeper control. Compatible with iOS and Android, the app allows users to adjust dynamic bass, activate vocal remover and fine-tune sound profiles with just a tap, turning the phone into a smart remote.

Designed for Hong Kong homes

Combining refined aesthetics with superior functionality, Hometainer is crafted with a solid wooden body and acoustically transparent fabric over a sleek metal grille for a premium yet understated look. It is available in four colours: Cotton Grey, Burgundy, Midnight Blue and Moss Green, designed to complement Hong Kong home interiors, from minimalist apartments to classic décor.

Its compact footprint and portable design make it especially suitable for Hong Kong's space-conscious homes, where one product often needs to cover many roles – home theatre speaker, karaoke machine, party system and practice amp. With convenient carry options and wireless connectivity, Hometainer can easily move between rooms or be taken to clubhouses and shared spaces.

A new way to experience music in Hong Kong

Alan Wong, Senior Director, Asia, Celestion Music Asia Limited, said,“Hong Kong has always been a city that moves with energy and rhythm, from its live houses and music studios to rooftop gatherings and family karaoke nights. With Hometainer, we want every home in Hong Kong to enjoy rich, live-style sound – for singing, playing instruments or simply relaxing with music – all from one easy-to-use system.”

“As people spend more time enjoying entertainment at home, they seek products that are flexible, stylish and powerful without taking up too much space. Hometainer is designed exactly for that – an all-function music system that can be a Partytainer, Karatainer, Yogatainer, Gametainer, HiFitainer and more, tailored to your lifestyle needs,” added Wong.

Now available in Hong Kong

The Celestion Hometainer 6, Hometainer 8m, and Hometainer 8p are now available in Hong Kong through Celestion's online store and authorised distributors. For more information, please visit

It is party time, and Hometainer is all you need.

About Celestion

Founded in 1924 in Hampton Wick, England, Celestion revolutionised sound with the invention of the first cone loudspeaker. For over a century, the brand has led the development of world-class sonic technologies, powering professional studios, concert stages and home audio systems worldwide. Today, Celestion continues its legacy of innovation by delivering products that combine exceptional acoustic engineering with modern versatility for music lovers, creators and professionals.

