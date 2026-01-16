Indra Group Is To Manage The Ticketing And Access Control Systems Across London's Public Transportation Network For Close To 1,000 Million Euros



Transport for London (TfL) and Indra Group have signed a contract entrusting the Spanish multinational with the project to operate, develop, strengthen and expand the ticketing and access control systems of the subways, streetcars, buses and ferries in the British capital and its metropolitan area until 2034

The project will cover the maintenance, operation and evolution of thousands of turnstiles, validators, ticket vending machines, sales terminals, the back office system, payment gateways, information technologies and cybersecurity over a network that records over 8.6 million daily journeys

Indra will enhance its standing in the Mobility business as one of the leading global companies for innovative transportation and mobility solutions to improve the daily experience of travelers and transform urban mobility, making it increasingly accessible, safe and sustainable Indra will consolidate its position among the world's top 3 technology companies for Transit (Urban Public Transportation) solutions and establish a permanent and solid base for its Mobility business in the United Kingdom, in keeping with the goals of its Leading the Future Strategic Plan for growth in the Irish, UK and North American markets



MADRID, Spain, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group has won one of the largest contracts in its history. Transport for London (TfL) has awarded the company the project to operate the ticketing and access control system of the entire public transportation network of London and its metropolitan area, the most advanced, innovative and trailblazing system in the western world, as well as its maintenance and development until 2034, for an amount of 524 million pounds sterling (605 million euros), extendable to over 845 million pounds sterling (975 million euros). The signed contract includes possible extensions and options until 2039.









Indra will therefore become TfL's strategic and technological partner to guarantee the operation and evolution of the world's largest and most prestigious ticketing system, serving one of the most far-reaching and complex public transportation networks on the planet, with over 8.6 million daily journeys and more than 3.6 billion each year.

After an almost two-year transition period, Indra will become the sole provider of the ticketing system of a network encompassing more than 8,500 buses, nearly 400 metro stations and almost 300 other Overground, DLR, Elizabeth Line and suburban rail services, as well as 4,000 Oyster Card outlets, seven customer service centers and 24 ferry boarding points.

" We="" feel="" very="" proud="" to="" become="" Transport="" for="" London's="" technological="" partner="" for="" such="" an="" ambitious="" and="" transformational="" project="" for="" the="" transportation="" of="" London,="" a="" global="" flagship,="" a="" leader="" in="" the="" field="" and="" an="" example="" of="" innovative="" and="" sustainable="" mobility="" for="" the="" rest="" of="" the="" world's="" metropolises.="" We're="" ready="" and="" eager="" to="" take="" on="" the="" challenge="" with="" responsibility,="" with="" a="" view="" to="" exceeding="" customer="" expectations="" and="" helping="" improve="" mobility="" for="" everyone="" living="" in="" or="" visiting="" the="" UK="" capital,"="" declared="" Ángel="" Escribano,="" Executive="" Chairman="" of="" Indra="" />

The project covers the operation, maintenance and evolution of a wide range of systems which Indra has over 30 years of proven experience as a benchmark technology provider of innovative urban public transportation solutions. Its track record includes complex environments involving multiple operators and different levels of management.

The systems it will manage include the turnstiles, validators, ticket vending machines, retail sales terminals and portable inspection equipment, as well as the entire technological infrastructure and an advanced back office integrating key cybersecurity functions, data management, reporting and coordination with third parties.

The project also envisages, in partnership with TfL, the implementation of new technologies to develop the system, make it more efficient and automate key processes; in short, to jointly create the next generation of the ticketing system for London.

In this regard, a significant milestone will be the future implementation of the Account Based Ticketing (ABT) system on the Oyster Card, the electronic transportation ticket that's been in operation in London since 2003. This highly innovative, advanced and efficient model allows greater flexibility when it comes to defining new fares, guarantees the automatic application of the most beneficial fare for the user and significantly improves the travel experience.

With this project, Indra strengthens its commitment to the United Kingdom as a strategic market and makes progress toward achieving the goals of its Leading the Future Strategic Plan to grow in this market, as well as in Ireland and North America.

Indra has operated in the United Kingdom for twenty years, a key market for the company, where it currently has a team of more than 200 local professionals and offices in Whiteley (Southampton), Peterborough and London, and where it plans to employ over 1,000 people in the coming years. It's a technological partner of NATS, the country's air navigation provider, while, among other projects, it has deployed its management technology in the London tunnels and the Silvertown tunnel and supplied one of its Lanza radars to the Royal Air Force.

With more than 2,500 projects implemented in 50 countries and over 100 cities around the world, Indra also strengthens its position in the Mobility business and stands as one of the global benchmark companies for innovative transportation and mobility solutions, with a proven ability to undertake the most ambitious projects in the sector.

It's one of the world's top 3 companies for public transportation management systems, having secured in recent years some of the main international references, including the ticketing management of all the public transportation in Ireland and the new public transportation network in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as well as the renewal of the ticketing system for MetroLink in St. Louis (United States), along with the latest-generation ticket vending and access control machines deployed in the Madrid Metro. All of these are now joined by the upcoming London project.

Indra's technology is present in the daily mobility of more than 78 million people, contributing to the reduction of over 10 million tons of CO2 annually and helping save nearly 3,000 lives through improved traffic management and road safety. Its commitment to the planet and to people has been recognized by prestigious international sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and the S&P Sustainability Yearbook.

About Indra Group

Indra Group () is the foremost Spanish multinational and one of the leading European companies that focus on defence and advanced technologies. It stands at the forefront of the defence, space, air traffic management, mobility, and Information Technology businesses through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity and cyberdefence capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €4.843 billion and had a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

Communication Contact

Toñi García Carballal

...

+34 648 10 29 48

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at