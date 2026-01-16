Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Briefing From Madagascar


PRETORIA, South Africa, January 16, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Colonel Michael Randrianirina, President of the Refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar, for a briefing at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the Official Residence in Pretoria.

Colonel Randrianirina briefed President Ramaphosa on the steps being taken towards a peaceful transitional process, which includes a national dialogue amongst all the people of Madagascar.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and, in line with the decision of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), took the opportunity to reiterate the need to support Madagascar's transition to constitutional democracy with an inclusive national dialogue that will lead to elections as soon as possible.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed SADC's decision to deploy the Panel of the Elders to Madagascar.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

African Press Organization

