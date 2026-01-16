Mauritius Tax Route Ruling Shakes Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A landmark judicial ruling on the taxation of foreign investments routed through Mauritius has sent ripples across global financial markets, unsettling investors who have long relied on the island nation as a preferred gateway into India. The decision, delivered by the Supreme Court of India, upholds the government's right to tax certain capital gains arising from indirect transfers and treaty-based structures, reinforcing a tougher stance on what authorities describe as aggressive tax planning.

India's decisive stand on Mauritius-linked investments has revived debate over the balance between sovereign tax powers and investor certainty. Government data underline the scale of what is at stake. Over the 23 years leading up to 2023, cumulative foreign direct investment routed from Mauritius amounted to about $171 billion, making it the single largest source of inflows. For decades, the India–Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement enabled investors to claim capital gains tax exemptions, helping fuel equity investment, private equity deals and strategic acquisitions.

The court's ruling addresses disputes that intensified after New Delhi amended tax laws and renegotiated treaties to curb what it saw as treaty abuse. While the revised tax treaty signed in 2016 had already limited exemptions for new investments, the judgment clarifies that authorities may scrutinise older structures if they lack commercial substance. Tax officials argue the decision closes loopholes without violating treaty commitments, while investors warn it introduces uncertainty for legacy holdings.

Officials from the finance ministry maintain that the ruling aligns with international norms promoted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, particularly the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting framework. They stress that genuine investors with demonstrable economic substance in Mauritius have little to fear. However, fund managers say the practical test will lie in how tax authorities interpret“substance” and whether retrospective demands emerge through reassessments.

Market reaction has been cautious. Legal advisers report a spike in queries from foreign portfolio investors and multinational corporations reassessing exposure to India-linked assets held through Mauritius vehicles. Some funds have begun exploring alternative jurisdictions such as Singapore or the Netherlands, though treaty benefits in those routes have also narrowed over time. The broader concern is not a single treaty, but a pattern of assertive tax enforcement that could complicate exit planning.

Mauritius itself faces strategic implications. The island has worked to reposition its financial sector beyond treaty advantages, emphasising regulatory credibility, compliance standards and links to African markets. Authorities in Port Louis have reiterated that the country remains committed to transparency and cooperation, noting that the revised treaty framework already reflects shared objectives with New Delhi.

Economists note that India's investment landscape has changed markedly since the era when Mauritius structures dominated. Domestic capital markets are deeper, startup funding has diversified, and manufacturing-linked incentives are attracting strategic investors less dependent on tax arbitrage. Even so, foreign capital remains critical for sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy and technology, making predictability in tax policy a sensitive issue.

Corporate leaders caution that while sovereign governments have the right to protect revenues, abrupt shifts can affect perceptions of stability. Several high-profile disputes in the past decade, including cases involving telecom and energy companies, continue to shape investor memory. The latest ruling, they say, reinforces the need for clear administrative guidance to avoid prolonged litigation.

From the government's perspective, the judgment strengthens its hand in ongoing tax assessments and signals continuity in policy direction. Officials argue that aligning domestic law with treaty intent ultimately supports fair competition and long-term growth. They also point to dispute resolution mechanisms and advance rulings as safeguards for investors seeking clarity.

