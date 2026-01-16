Copper Slips To A One-Week Low As Traders Book Gains And China Demand Worries Resurface

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Copper prices slid in late morning trade on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after a strong run and renewed scrutiny fell on consumption prospects in China, the world's largest user of the industrial metal. The pullback left the market near its lowest point in a week, underscoring how quickly sentiment can turn when demand signals soften.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down more than 1% by mid-session in Europe, reversing part of the gains built earlier in the month. The move followed a bout of selling across base metals as funds reduced exposure amid thin liquidity and a reassessment of near-term fundamentals.

Profit-taking dents copper after weekly peak

The retreat came after prices tested fresh highs earlier in January, prompting traders to take money off the table. Market participants said the sell-off was technical as well as fundamental, with stop-loss orders triggered once prices slipped through short-term support levels. Volumes rose as the decline gathered pace, amplifying the move lower.

At the same time, attention returned to China's demand outlook. Copper is widely used in construction, power grids, electric vehicles and consumer appliances, making it sensitive to shifts in industrial activity. Signs of uneven recovery in the property sector and cautious capital spending by manufacturers have tempered expectations for a rapid rebound in physical demand during the first quarter.

Traders pointed to subdued buying interest from fabricators and cable makers, while premiums for physical copper in key Asian hubs have shown limited improvement. Although inventories tracked by exchanges remain historically tight, the absence of aggressive spot buying has encouraged speculative players to pare positions.

See also Trump files $10bn defamation suit against BBC

China's macro picture remains mixed. Authorities have rolled out targeted measures to stabilise housing and support manufacturing, but these steps have yet to translate into a clear acceleration in metals consumption. Analysts note that while grid investment and renewable energy projects continue to underpin structural demand, cyclical sectors tied to real estate are lagging.

Elsewhere, the broader macro backdrop has also weighed on sentiment. A firmer US dollar during parts of the session made dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for holders of other currencies. Bond yields edged higher, adding to pressure on risk assets and encouraging a more defensive stance among commodity funds.

Other base metals moved in tandem. Aluminium and zinc also eased, while nickel remained volatile as traders monitored supply developments and demand from stainless steel producers. The parallel declines reinforced the view that the day's move was driven more by positioning and sentiment than by a sudden shift in supply conditions.

Despite the setback, the medium-term narrative for copper remains constructive. The energy transition, electrification of transport and expansion of power networks are expected to lift consumption over the coming decade. Supply growth, meanwhile, faces constraints from declining ore grades, project delays and rising costs at major mines.

Industry executives have repeatedly warned that bringing new copper projects online is becoming more challenging, both technically and financially. This has fuelled debate about potential deficits later in the decade, a theme that has attracted long-term investors even as short-term traders navigate volatility.

For now, however, near-term price action is likely to be dictated by signals from China and the pace of global manufacturing. Data on factory activity, property sales and infrastructure spending will be closely watched for confirmation that demand is stabilising. Any improvement in spot premiums or a drawdown in visible inventories could help restore confidence.

See also Trump eyes Venezuela oil after Maduro seizure

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.