New Alzheimer's Drugs: Hope And Hype Explained
In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection'External link science podcast we talk about the hope and hype surrounding the latest Alzheimer's drugs.
The last two years have been an exciting time to be in Alzheimer's research. Two drugs were approved by US regulators. Lecanemab, sold as Leqembi – made by US firm Biogen and Japanese firm Eisai – and donanemab, sold by Eli Lilly as Kisunla.
Experts have hailed these drugs as breakthroughs but the decision around whether to approve them and pay for them hasn't been straightforward especially in Europe.
Join pharma and healthcare reporter Jessica Davis Plüss on the 'The Swiss Connection'External link, where she speaks with experts about why Alzheimer's disease has been so difficult to crack.
Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here
This content was published on Sep 30, 2024 Swissmedic is expected to decide on the approval of the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in two decades. The decision won't be easy.Read more: Medicines regulators weigh hope and hype with new Alzheimer's
