Lucerne Illuminates As City Of Lights Again

The Lilu Light Festival Lucerne, which opened on Thursday evening, is taking place for the seventh time.

Around the lake basin and in the old town, a total of 24 light installations can be seen free of charge every day from 6pm to 10pm. As part of the light festival, numerous landmark buildings in the city will be illuminated, including the Schweizerhof and Palace hotels, the Lion Monument, St Peter's Chapel and the archway at the railway station.

On the Inseli, the light festival launches a new format for young artists in the form of Lilulino. Among other things, a six-minute installation will be on display that aims to draw attention to the“often overlooked” environmental impact of artificial intelligence.

At the Hotel Schweizerhof, Vincent van Gogh's famous glowing sunflowers will be on display in a light installation, transforming“colours and shapes into a living painting full of light and hope”. At the Kleintheater, the audience will become“cat sleuths”.

At the invitation of the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, French composer and harpsichordist Jean Rondeau will perform in the concert hall of the KKL Luzern. With his instrument, he creates soundscapes“that weave themselves into an intense, emotional experience”.

Rondeau can be experienced twice in Lucerne – in a free concert for young people and in a joint performance with the renowned pianist Martha Argerich.

The programme also lists six live concerts. Performers include pop artist Zoë Më, indie pop duo Flora Cash and festival band Lichtklang Collective.

Lilu has been running since 2018 and is supported by the Lilu Association, which was founded by Lucerne hotels and Lucerne Tourism with the aim of offering an additional attraction in winter. In 2025, the festival was visited by around 150,000 guests.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....