Crans-Montana Mayor Resigns From World Ski Championships Committee

Nicolas Féraud said that dealing with the crisis situation following the fire disaster requires all his energy.

The Swiss municpality of Crans-Montana announced on Friday that Féraud had informed the municipal council and the board of the Communes de Crans-Montana, the body that appoints the representatives of the authorities on the organising committee of the World Ski Championships, of his intention to resign.

Féraud wants to devote himself fully to the presidency of the municipality and“to overcoming the crisis situation triggered by the tragedy of January 1, 2026”, according to the municipality's statement.

“Dealing with the crisis situation and managing the day-to-day business of the municipality requires all my energy,” wrote Féraud.“For this reason, I have decided to resign from the Organising Committee of the World Ski Championships.”

“I would like to thank the Organising Committee for its remarkable work in the particularly difficult conditions that have prevailed since January 1. My priority is to do everything I can to ensure that the families of the victims receive answers and that justice can establish the responsibilities of each individual,” he added.

Crans-Montana council has taken note of Féraud's resignation. Sébastien Rey, minister of sport for the town, has been proposed to replace Féround on the Organising Committee of the World Ski Championships.

