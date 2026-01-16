Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss President Ready To Negotiate With Trump At WEF

2026-01-16 02:14:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss President Guy Parmelin says he is prepared to negotiate with his United States counterpart Domald Trump, who will lead a large delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. This content was published on January 16, 2026 - 12:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Parmelin is one of several Swiss government Davos attendees, along with including foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter and defence minister Martin Pfister.

“If the Americans are ready, discussions will take place in Davos and things can move very quickly”, Parmelin told Le Temps. On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved the definitive negotiating mandate on tariffs and is therefore ready to move forward.

Bern and Washington reached an agreement in November to reduce US taxes on Swiss products from 39% to 15% following bitter discussions. A formal agreement still has to be reached by March 31 to secure the deal.

The World Economic Forum runs from January 19 to 23.

Swissinfo

