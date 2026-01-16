Swiss President Ready To Negotiate With Trump At WEF
Parmelin is one of several Swiss government Davos attendees, along with including foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter and defence minister Martin Pfister.
“If the Americans are ready, discussions will take place in Davos and things can move very quickly”, Parmelin told Le Temps. On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved the definitive negotiating mandate on tariffs and is therefore ready to move forward.
Bern and Washington reached an agreement in November to reduce US taxes on Swiss products from 39% to 15% following bitter discussions. A formal agreement still has to be reached by March 31 to secure the deal.
