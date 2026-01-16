Warmer Winters Threaten Southern Swiss Ski Resorts

Resorts where ski legends like Doris De Agostini and Lara Gut-Berahmi once learned to ski are now fighting for survival. Some Ticino resorts have already applied for short-time work for their employees, such as Carì in the Leventina valley.

The ski resort, situated at an altitude between 1,650 and 2,300 meters, was still green at the start of January.

Officials say they are currently examining whether short-time work needs to be applied for employees. The situation is not much better further up the valley in Airolo. The ski resort is located at roughly the same altitude as Carì.

In Airolo, too, there was insufficient precipitation for adequate snow cover. Therefore, only a portion of the slopes have been prepared and are open. The Airolo ski resort has already submitted an application to the canton for short-time work compensation for its 40 employees.

The season also got off to a bad start over the Christmas holidays in the two other Ticino ski resorts in the Blenio Valley and in Bosco/Gurin.

