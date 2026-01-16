Zurich Establishes Public Zone For Jewish Sabbath

A symbolic network of lines now connects several neighbourhoods, in particular Wiedikon, Enge and Wollishofen in Zurich. This is a so-called Eruv, a closed public zone. In Zurich, it covers around 14 square kilometres.

In this designated area in the city of Zurich, relaxed rules now apply for Jews during the day of rest, the Sabbath.

On the Sabbath, Jews are not allowed to carry any objects in public spaces from sundown on Friday until nightfall on the following Saturday. This includes prayer books and meals. Pushing prams and wheelchairs is also not permitted.

Thanks to the Eruv, which translates from Hebrew as“shuffle”, these rules have now been relaxed. This is because the eruv symbolises an extended private space.

The course of the approximately 18-kilometre-long border comprises more than a hundred individual points. Existing structures such as walls, fences and house walls were used for most of the installations, explained Cédric Bollag, initiator of the Eruv in Zurich.

In addition, thin nylon threads or posts had to be added as connections. This did not change the cityscape.

A team will check whether the Eruv is intact every week before the Sabbath. It will also repair any damage. The Eruv website shows whether the status of the Eruv has been approved as“valid”.

The costs for the project were borne entirely by the Jewish community, also with the help of private donations. A building permit was required for the Eruv to be built. The Jewish community submitted the application for this in 2022.

According to the press release, a new chapter of Jewish life in Zurich is now beginning. The project also shows how Zurich lives openness, cooperation and trust, the press release adds.

At the same time, the city of Zurich is reaffirming its principle of enabling all population groups to practise their religion freely.“The Eruv is a sign of the diversity lived in our city”, said City Councillor Simone Brander.

Zurich is not the first city to have an Eruv. London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Antwerp have also already implemented them.

Adapted from German by AI/mga