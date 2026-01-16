Europe's Sweet Economic Music Is About To Be Drowned Out: Our Full Report

MENAFN - ING) Executive summary

Should you be relieved at the dulcet economic tones coming from the eurozone? Perhaps, after years of crises. The problem is, the rest of the world is dancing to a harder, faster, louder beat.

In this report, we look at the challenges and opportunities in key European economies. Will Germany finally return to decent growth in 2026? How will France maintain its economic momentum, given the political and budgetary constraints it's still facing?

Can Italy continue to be a growth outlier, along with Spain and Portugal? And what does it all mean for the European Central Bank?

Download our full PDF report here.